Home States Kerala

Met issues rough sea alert

The state also has one Acute Encephalitis Syndrome case from Thrissur (Chamakkala) and one Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) from Malappuram (Kalikavu). 

Published: 05th April 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Meteorological Centre - Thiruvananthapuram has issued a rough sea alert in the state on Friday. According to it, there is a possibility that the sea will be rough near the shore due to the effect of long-period swell waves having 0.6 to 1.4-m height and the authorities have asked the fisherfolk to remain cautious. 

It also predicts thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and lightning at isolated places in the state. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said light rain is likely to occur at Malappuram and Kannur districts. Citing its heat index, it also points out a larger part of the state will experience heat that falls under the categories of ‘great discomfort’ and ‘dangerous’. 

At the same time, the total number of heat-related adverse health events in the state on the day has been reported by the Health Department as 70. Of this, there are two sunstroke incidents from Ernakulam, 38 sunburn cases and 30 heat rash cases. 

The state also has one Acute Encephalitis Syndrome case from Thrissur (Chamakkala) and one Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) from Malappuram (Kalikavu). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp