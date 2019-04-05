Met issues rough sea alert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Meteorological Centre - Thiruvananthapuram has issued a rough sea alert in the state on Friday. According to it, there is a possibility that the sea will be rough near the shore due to the effect of long-period swell waves having 0.6 to 1.4-m height and the authorities have asked the fisherfolk to remain cautious.

It also predicts thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and lightning at isolated places in the state. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said light rain is likely to occur at Malappuram and Kannur districts. Citing its heat index, it also points out a larger part of the state will experience heat that falls under the categories of ‘great discomfort’ and ‘dangerous’.

At the same time, the total number of heat-related adverse health events in the state on the day has been reported by the Health Department as 70. Of this, there are two sunstroke incidents from Ernakulam, 38 sunburn cases and 30 heat rash cases.

The state also has one Acute Encephalitis Syndrome case from Thrissur (Chamakkala) and one Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) from Malappuram (Kalikavu).