Home States Kerala

Nothing wrong in what I said: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan was referring to ‘a scoundrel’ (paranari) comment he made in 2014 to RSP leader NK Premachandran.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there was nothing wrong in him calling RSP leader NK Premachandran ‘a scoundrel’ (paranari). “Is there any doubt?” was Pinarayi’s retort when asked if he still stood by his controversial remark made in 2014.

Pinarayi was then the party’s state secretary. His choice of words against the RSP leader was widely perceived to have done considerable damage to the LDF candidate then. Premachandran is the UDF candidate for Kollam. “In politics, probity is important and everyone is expected to have it. Who knows what they do to the UDF would be far worse than what they did to us,” said Pinarayi.

Premachandran became a persona non grata to the CPM when the RSP broke its decades-old alliance with the LDF and switched over to the UDF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NK Premachandran RSP Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi vijayan paranari comment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp