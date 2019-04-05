Home States Kerala

One suspected sunstroke death reported in Kozhikode

A 28-year old man died of suspected sunstroke at Government Medical College in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Published: 05th April 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 28-year old man died of suspected sunstroke at Government Medical College in Kozhikode on Thursday. According to district medical authorities, the deceased, Sujith Kumar was a migrant labourer from Bihar. He was working in a quarry at Kuttikkattoor in the district. “Sujith was brought to medical college on Wednesday as his condition was quite serious. He was on ventilator since then,”said District Medical Officer V Jayashree.

Meanwhile, two more heat related cases were reported from Kozhikode on Saturday taking the total number of people undergoing treatment for heat-related health issues to 125 in the district.

