Home States Kerala

Politicos in Kerala rewrite the game with chic photo shoots and beauty salon visits

Ahead of the elections,the strategy of appearing better and projecting good looks seem to have caught on with many candidates. 

Published: 05th April 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Politicians beauty parlour

Representaional image. (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: The clumsy-looking politician in drab attire gleefully waving at you from election posters is a thing of the past. Today, he wants to be seen modish and chic, in tune with the changing times. Well, having realised that looks do matter a lot in politics, politicians are making a beeline for beauty parlours for a session or two. And the results are there for all to see. 

“In an election where both the UDF and the LDF offer just one politics, appearance is a huge influencing factor,” says Sreekumar Menon, CEO, Push Integrated Communications, which was in charge of UDF’s election campaign in the 2016 Assembly elections. “I’ve seen Shashi Tharoor’s campaign posters, where he looks at least 10 years younger,” he says, adding the strategy of appearing better and projecting good looks seem to have caught on with other candidates.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Another senior advertising professional says he has witnessed a special photo shoot of AM Ariff, CPM candidate in the Alappuzha constituency, for his campaign posters. “Ariff is a good-looking guy anyway. Still, he wants to appear  himself better before the voters,” he says. 

Even the posters and hoardings have become stylish, a departure from the run-of-the-mill election posters of the past. The posters of UDF’s Ernakulam candidate Hibi Eden has been noticed and appreciated for its change in design and the catchline. 

“Our challenge was to make the poster different from the normal election posters, which people are used to. We decided to go for the horizontal layout and avoid the tri-colour. 

We also decided to give different shades to the candidate’s shirt to give a different and better look,” says Zainul Abid of Kochi-based agency D-Zain, who handled Hibi’s first-look poster. “This work was done purely due to the friendship with Hibi. There were no commercial aspects,” he clarifies. The tagline ‘Hrudayathil Hibi’ (Hibi in our heart) was coined by another party worker and friend. Incidentally, D-Zain is also involved in the posters and campaign slogans for the Kerala unit of the Congress. ‘Nammal Indiaye Veendedukkum’ (We will restore India) was coined by the agency. 

GREEN CHALLENGE 

Raju Menon, MD of Maithri Advertising Works, which is doing the hoardings and posters for the LDF, says the biggest challenge this election is to manage huge hoardings using only cloth materials.  “Due to green protocol, we have to use not just any cloth but eco-friendly materials,” he says. Maithri is using the catchline ‘Vargiyatha Vizhum, Vikasanam Vazhum, Ithu Keralamanu’ (Communalism will fail, development will flourish; this is Kerala). Maitri was behind the LDF’s successful catchline in 2016 Assembly election ‘LDF varum ellam sheriyakum’

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Push Integrated Communications Politicians styling Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections Kerala elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp