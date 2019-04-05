Home States Kerala

SDPI which played spoilsport for UDF in 2014 elections not in fray in Kasargod

Even the Aam Admi Party, which fielded social activist Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan in 2014, is absent this election in Kerala.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala SDPI president Abdul Majeed Faisi

Kerala SDPI president Abdul Majeed Faisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Eleven candidates are in the fray in Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency, said an official statement. Notably, the SDPI, which came fourth in the 2014 elections, has not fielded any candidate. The last day for filing the nomination paper was on Thursday. 

The big names in Kasargod are CPM’s KP Satheesh Chandran,  Congress’s Rajmohan Unnithan and BJP’s Ravish Thantri Kuntar.Mayawati’s BSP has fielded Basheer T K while Ambedkar Party of India has fielded Govindan B. Four independent candidates - Narendra Kumar K, Ramesh R K, Ranadevan A K, and Saji - have also filed their nomination papers. The LDF and the BJP have fielded a dummy candidate each.The papers will be scrutinised on Friday.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Interestingly, the SDPI which garnered 9,713 votes in 2014, has not fielded any candidate this time. The UDF’s T Siddique had lost to LDF’s P Karunakaran by 6,921 votes in the previous elections.

Aam Aadmi Party also absent

The other notable absentee is Aam Aadmi Party, which fielded social activist Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan, who had secured 4,996 votes in 2014.With both the parties not fielding candidates, it would be interesting to see who would secure the votes of the AAP and the SDPI.In 2014, PK Raman, another social activist, too had contested and secured 1,222 votes. Abbas Mothalappara, who had been contesting elections for the past 20 years in Kasargod, too have bowed out this time.In 2014, he fought the elections on the All India Trinamool Congress ticket and secured 632 votes. No namesakes have filed nomination papers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections SDPI Kasargod AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp