Spurned lover sets girl ablaze in Kerala's Thrissur district

Neethu, 22, from Chiyyaram in Thrissur, was set ablaze by a lovelorn on Thursday after she refused to accept his love.

Published: 05th April 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 12:27 PM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Neethu, 22, from Chiyyaram in Thrissur, was set ablaze by a lovelorn on Thursday after she refused to accept his love. It was the second such incident in the state in three weeks.

Nitheesh, 32, who reportedly was pestering Neethu for three years, entered her house through its back door in the morning. When the girl came out of the bathroom, he attacked her using a knife in her room, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. She died while being taken to the hospital.

Neethu, whose mother died when she was six months old and father left the family later, was studying at Axis Engineering College, Kodakara. Nitheesh has been working with a BPO company in Kochi. Neethu’s uncle and grandmother, along with whom she has been staying, caught hold of the man and handed over him to the police. He admitted to the crime. 

City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra G H, Special Branch ACP S Shamsudin and Nedupuzha SI Aneesh reached the spot. Forensic experts and dog squad too examined the crime spot.Neighbours said they noticed the person’s bike and shoes and searched for him when they heard the girl’s screaming.
“When we ran in, she was seen in burns and blood.”Kavitha, 20, was set on fire by an 18-year-old boy exactly for the same reason from Tiruvalla on March 14.

BAD PRECEDENTS

March 20, 2019 (Tiruvalla): 18-yr-old girl dies after being set ablaze in full public view at Tiruvalla on March 12

July 22, 2017 (Pathanamthitta): 23-year-old sets a girl, 17, on fire. She succumbs to injuries in hospital

February 1, 2017 (Kottayam): Haripad native Lakshmi, 21, dies of burns after a former MGU SME student sets her on fire on the campus. The youth also immolated self and died

