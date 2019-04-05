Rahul, Priyanka lent a helping hand to the injured journalists 

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: In a noble gesture, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lent a helping hand to three journalists who sustained minor injuries after they fell from one of the vehicles in their cavalcade during the roadshow.

According to R S Gopan, a photographer with a vernacular daily, who was also injured, the injuries of the mediapersons were not serious and they were discharged after being administered first aid. The barricade placed on the vehicle broke when the vehicles reached near the helipad at SKMJ School, Kalpetta.

The injured were being helped to the ambulance by Rahul and Priyanka, who accompanied him in the roadshow after filing his nominations. In the video, posted by former KSU president V S Joy, Rahul can be seen helping by holding the stretcher carrying the injured journalist to the ambulance, while Priyanka was holding the shoes of the reporter. The video went viral on online platforms later.