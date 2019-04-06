2019 LS polls: 253 nominations accepted, 54 rejected in Kerala on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 253 nominations were accepted and 54 were rejected, including three nominations withdrawn by the candidates themselves, the Chief Electoral Office said after the scrutiny of nominations on Friday.

Also pending is the nomination filed by a candidate named Veena for the Pathanamthitta seat. The last date for withdrawing nomination is April 8.

Saritha papers’ scrutiny today

Kochi: The District Electoral Officer will rescrutinise the nomination filed by solar scam accused Saritha S Nair after she failed to file details on the criminal case against her on Saturday. Saritha is contesting the Lok Sabha election as an independent from Ernakulam as well as Wayanad. She has been given time till 10.30 am on Saturday to file the complete details of the case.

“During the scrutiny of the nomination, we came to know that she has failed to submit details of a case. We have asked her to submit the related documents and certificate to proceed with the scrutiny. If she fails to produce the required documents on time, her nomination will be rejected,” said an election officer.