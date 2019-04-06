After Rahul created ripples with road show, PM Modi to arrive in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s road show in Wayanad which created ripples, the state is set to witness another high-profile campaigning - by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 and 18. BJP general secretary MT Ramesh said Modi would address a campaign rally of NDA in Kozhikode on April 12. Though the programme on April 18 has not been confirmed yet, he is expected to address a rally in the state capital.

Star campaigners to address NDA rallies in the state

“THE BJP state unit has put forth the demand that the PM should campaign in Wayanad as well,” said Ramesh. BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will campaign in Wayanad, where the AICC chief is contesting.

Irani and Shah, who will be in Kerala on April 9 and 17 respectively, will attend the campaign in Wayanad on their second visit to the state.

In addition to Modi and Shah, an array of senior BJP leaders and star campaigners including Union ministers Sushma Swaraj (April 11), Rajnath Singh (April 13), Nitin Gadkari (April 15), Nirmala Sitharaman (April 16) and RK Singh (April 9) will make it to Kerala. Party’s national leaders Shanavas Hussain and BS Yeddyurappa will also campaign in the state for the NDA candidates.