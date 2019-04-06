Home States Kerala

Chargesheet to be filed against Bishop Franco Mulakkal next week

The probe team said that the chargesheet filing was delayed due to the upcoming general elections.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chargesheet against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, will be filed next week, it has been learnt. A police source said state police chief Loknath Behera has given the nod to the special probe team to file the chargesheet. 

The delay was attributed to the delay in vetting the chargesheet by the special prosecutor’s office. Though the probe team had prepared the chargesheet by the end of 2018, the delay in filing it was said to be due to the impending Lok Sabha elections. 

However, the growing resentment from the side of the nuns with the Save our Sisters (SOS) Action Council seems to have prompted the government to take the decision. The nuns on Tuesday had said they will re-start their agitation near the High Court if the police continue to sit on the chargesheet.

TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala nun sexual abuse case Save our Sisters Action Council

