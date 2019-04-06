Home States Kerala

Media should be careful in handling news: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam

The governor was inaugurating the National Media Expo, ‘Kanakolsavam-2019’ at Sooryakanthi auditorium as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Institute of Journalism.

Published: 06th April 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Press Club president G Pramod and secretary M Radhakrishnan presenting a memento to Governor P Sathasivam at the inauguration of Kanakolsavam-Media and Nature expo-2019

Thiruvananthapuram Press Club president G Pramod and secretary M Radhakrishnan presenting a memento to Governor P Sathasivam at the inauguration of Kanakolsavam-Media and Nature expo-2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : News has become a commodity today. Maintaining ethics in journalism is a struggle, Governor P Sathasivam has said. He was inaugurating the National Media Expo, ‘Kanakolsavam-2019’ at Sooryakanthi auditorium as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Institute of Journalism of Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Friday. 

“We are living in an era where facts are being sabotaged. The circulation of fake news which is spreading largely in the nation could lead to communal clashes. Our constitution gives freedom of speech and press. But misusing it through online media should not be encouraged”, Sathasivam said. He also shared stories about his association with journalists during his tenure as a judge and law officer at the Chennai High Court.

“When I worked as a law officer, my official telephone was used by several journalists as a medium of communication. When I joined the Supreme Court, I opened separate rooms for accredited and non-accredited journalists”, he said.  Sathasivam also appreciated the efforts of the Institute of Journalism in producing journalists of repute. He reminded that only news reports which are cross-checked and factually correct should be published.

“When the trial of the Mumbai attacks were proceeding at the Supreme Court, I had noticed a woman scribbling notes. However, she was preparing to give out news scrolls before I had finished with the judgement. I told her to stand close to my seat so she could hear my entire judgement before she published any news. So, it is always better for reporters to release news only when they receive the entire document in their hands,” he said.

G Pramod, president, Press Club presided over the function. Rishi K Manoj, director, Institute of Journalism, said they will introduce MOJO ( Mobile Journalism) courses from the next batch starting from June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Media Expo P Sathasivam Kerala Governor Kanakolsavam 2019 Thiruvananthapuram Press Club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp