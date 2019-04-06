Home States Kerala

PSC’s Sabarimala question sparks controversy

The question was about the first woman in the 10 to 50 age group to enter Sabarimala shrine following the Supreme Court verdict of September 28 last year.

Published: 06th April 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Controversy has erupted after an examination conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission featured a question in connection with Sabarimala women’s entry. The question that stirred a hornet’s nest came up during the examination conducted for the post of assistant professor (psychiatry)in medical colleges last Wednesday.

The question was about the first woman in the 10 to 50 age group to enter Sabarimala shrine following the Supreme Court verdict of September 28 last year. The members of Hindutwa outfits were the ones who criticised the question.

