Sreedhanya Suresh first tribal woman from Kerala to crack UPSC civil services exam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It’s a moment of pride and glory for the people of Wayanad. Sreedhanya Suresh, the 25-year-old tribal girl from Pozhuthana panchayat, has cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam with a national rank of 410. She will go down in history as the first person from a tribal community in Wayanad to crack the exams, that too with an excellent rank.

Sreedhanya, who belongs to Kurichiya community, is quite excited about her accomplishment. “I’m extremely glad that I’ve been able to crack the civil service exam. My f a m i l y members are equally excited,” she said.

READ HERE | IIT Bombay engineer Kanishak Kataria declared UPSC topper

Sreedhanya hopes her achievement would inspire more students from the tribal community to attempt the exam. “The number of candidates appearing for the civil service exam from Wayanad in general and tribal communities in the district in particular is very low. I hope this would urge more people to come forward,”she added.

Chief Minister congratulates Sreedhanya on her feat

Sreedhanya completed her degree from St Joseph’s College Devagiri in Kozhikode and post graduation from the Calicut University campus. She cracked the civil service exam on her third attempt. “We’re immensely proud of her. As per previous year’s trends, she should be able to join IAS,” added Wayanad sub-collector NSK Umesh. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished Sreedhanya all success and said her feat would inspire others to emulate it.

25 from state crack civil services exam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 25 candidates from the state cracked the civil services examination whose results were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday. However, only two candidates from the state came within the first 100 rank.

Sreelakshmi R from West Kadungalloor in Aluva was the topper from Kerala as she came 29th. Renjina Mary Varghese of Badiyadka bagged the 49th rank. Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad (410) created history by becoming the first candidate from the Kurichya community in Wayanad to clear the exam. Of the 25, nine candidates were females. Five candidates from the state also featured in the provisional list.