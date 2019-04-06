Thodupuzha assault case: Suo motu proceedings begin in Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the incident in which a seven-year-old-boy suffered critical head injuries after being assaulted by his mother’s partner at Kumaramangalam, Thodupuzha, the Kerala High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceedings to monitor the investigation in the incident, and ensure effective and systemic mechanism against every kind of child abuse.

The court’s move was based on a letter sent by Justice Devan Ramachandran on April 1 to the Chief Justice inviting attention to the inhuman torture of two minors by their mother’s partner- Arun Anand. The health condition of the boy is precarious and he is battling for life in a private hospital.

Reports said the man hit the child on his head with a stick and banged it on the floor. The police arrested Arun and he is in judicial custody. During the probe, the police also found the boy’s four-year-old younger brother had been sexually abused .

‘Court has a role to play in protecting kids’

The letter pointed out the torture suffered by the boys shocked public conscience and the court has a definite role to play to protect the liberties of citizens, especially children. Justice Ramachandran requested to take suo motu, not merely to lead the necessary legal consequences to its desired end, but also serve as a fitting deterrent in future, ensuring effective systemic mechanisms against every kind of child abuse. Considering the seriousness of the issue, the court directed to initiate suo motu case, taking up the matter as Public Interest Litigation.