Thrissur woman ablaze case: Neethu given a tearful farewell

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Friends, teachers and relatives bid a tearful adieu to Neethu, who was set ablaze by a stalker, here on Friday. Her classmates from Axis Engineering College, Kodakara, and relatives thronged Paramekkavu Devaswom Santhighat where the funeral was held. The last rites were conducted after the post-mortem examination at the Thrissur Medical College.

Meanwhile, Nitheesh, who was arrested on Thursday, was presented before the court here on Friday. He was remanded in 14-day judicial custody. Nitheesh’ mother, who is yet to recover from the shock, said she considered Neethu as her own daughter.

However, police said Nitheesh had always suspected he would lose Neethu after she refused to tie the nuptial knot. Though both families had discussed the marriage, the proposal was not taken forward as Neethu wanted to complete her education.