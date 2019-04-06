Yogi Adityanath’s tweets show his ignorance: IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tweet that the Congress was affected by a virus called Muslim League showed his utmost ignorance, said IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty. “Yogi has made such statements earlier too. They all have backfired. And this also will,” Kunhalikutty told reporters. He said Yogi might have forgotten the fact BJP has struck pre-poll alliances with various ‘green flag’ parties at various places.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“These things won’t be an impediment on Rahul’s path to victory. Rahul’s Nagpur rally was a big hit. He received an overwhelming response in Wayanad the other day too. All these have upset the BJP,” he said. “Adityanath is addressing vacant chairs in UP. So they are bringing up such silly issues to criticise Rahul Gandhi and the Muslim League,” he added.

मुस्लिम लीग एक वायरस है। एक ऐसा वायरस जिससे कोई संक्रमित हो गया तो वो बच नहीं सकता और आज तो मुख्य विपक्षी दल कांग्रेस ही इससे संक्रमित हो चुका है।



सोचिये अगर ये जीत गए तो क्या होगा ? ये वायरस पूरे देश मे फैल जाएगा। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 5, 2019

He is igniting communal sentiments: Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said Yogi’s statement is a challenge towards the Muslim community and other minorities. “He is trying to play the old tactic of igniting communal sentiments. People will reject the politics of hatred by the BJP.”