Home States Kerala

Yogi Adityanath’s tweets show his ignorance: IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikutty

Kunhalikutty said that Yogi's similiar statements have backfired on him.

Published: 06th April 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty

IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tweet that the Congress was affected by a virus called Muslim League showed his utmost ignorance, said IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty.  “Yogi has made such statements earlier too. They all have backfired. And this also will,” Kunhalikutty told reporters. He said Yogi might have forgotten the fact BJP has struck pre-poll alliances with various ‘green flag’ parties at various places.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“These things won’t be an impediment on Rahul’s path to victory. Rahul’s Nagpur rally was a big hit. He received an overwhelming response in Wayanad the other day too. All these have upset the BJP,” he said. “Adityanath is addressing vacant chairs in UP. So they are bringing up such silly issues to criticise Rahul Gandhi and the Muslim League,” he added.

He is igniting communal sentiments: Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said Yogi’s statement is a challenge towards the Muslim community and other minorities. “He is trying to play the old tactic of igniting communal sentiments. People will reject the politics of hatred by the BJP.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Kunhalikutty Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath Muslim tweet 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp