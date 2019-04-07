CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balaklrishnan tit-for-tat to BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya's slur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after BJP’s Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya dubbed the Communist ideology as anti-national, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan returned the compliment. According to Kodiyeri, the BJP-RSS are anti-national while the CPM and the CPI - the two mainstream Left parties - follow the Constitution and uphold nationalistic values.

“It’s the RSS and the BJP which have been trying to amend the Constitution and function against the Indian nationalism. The CPM and the CPI have been functioning as per the Constitution. That’s the parties are called the CPI - Communist Party of India and the CPM - Communist Party of India (Marxist),” said Kodiyeri.

The two mainstream left parties have faith in the Constitution. “The CPM is functioning in this country as per the party’s Constitution. On the contrary, the BJP does not accept the Constitution. They will amend the Constitution if they get a two-thirds majority,” Kodiyeri said, referring to a recent remark by BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. While Indian nationalism accommodates Hindus, Christians and Muslims, the RSS has been advocating Hindu nationalism where Christians and Muslims have no role to play.

IUML approaches EC against Yogi’s statement

KOZHIKODE: In the petition against UP CM Yogi Adityanath who called IUML a ‘virus’ which infected the Congress, the party pointed out grave MCC violation and BJP-NDA’s attempts to spread falsehoods about IUMl. Party national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty said IUML doesn’t need a certificate from any quarters including Yogi Adityanath. “The IUML has a long history of upholding secular democratic ethos,” he said in a statement.

‘Yogi violated MCC’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CEO Teeka Ram Meena said Yogi ’s remarks amounted to MCC violation. “If I receive a complaint on the matter, I will forward it to the ECI,” he said.