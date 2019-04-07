Home States Kerala

Four students hurt as jeep falls into gorge in Kerala

The youngsters, hailing from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur, were out for an off-road safari at Kuruvikkanam near Ramakkalmedu hill station.

Published: 07th April 2019 05:14 AM

IDUKKI: Four youngsters, all from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur, were seriously injured after the jeep in which they went out for off-road safari at Kuruvikkanam near Ramakkalmedu hill station skidded off the road and fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge.

According to the police, the injured are Sreejith, 19, Abhijith, 20,  Gireesh, 33, and Adhil, 26. The victims, students of Good Shepherd ITI College, Kunnamkulam, were heading to the windmill site at Kuruvikkanam near Ramakkalmedu, when the jeep fell into the gorge on Saturday evening.

The team consisting of 26 members had went out for the trip in four jeeps. There were seven persons in the jeep, including the driving and the coordinator, when the accident took place, police said. Of the four seriously injured students, the condition of Sreejith is stated to be serious. 

Kerala accident

