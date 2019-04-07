Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council flays state for lack of transparency 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has criticised the state government for its lack of transparency in flood-rehabilitation efforts in the state. KCBC also welcomed the timing of the Amicus Curiae report which was submitted to the High Court, that revealed mismanagement of the state’s dams during floods.

“It is good that the Amicus Curiae submitted the report now, with the elections just around the corner. There has been no transparency in the government’s relief activities post floods and the rehabilitation of flood-affected people. We still don’t have details as to what portion of the funds were, or are being utilised by the Government for rehabilitation efforts,” said KCBC spokesperson Fr Varghese Valikkat to Express.

He also emphasised the need for a separate and special procedure to deal with the rehabilitation of those affected.

“Even when several organisations of the Church approached the government with offers of help, there was no co-operation from the administration’s side. We could have jointly worked with the government in rebuilding homes and other rehabilitation efforts. But the Government refused to accept such help,” said Fr Valikkat.