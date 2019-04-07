Kerala State Road Transport Corporation driver’s body found in water tank

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: The body of a KSRTC bus driver was found inside the water tank atop a building on the premises of the bus terminal here on Saturday. The deceased, KK Rajeev (Ajimon), 49, has been missing since February 17 and his relatives had filed a police complaint in this regard.

The body, which was in a decomposed state, was found when the KTDFC authorities were checking the water level in the tank for ensuring sufficient storage during summer. During inspection, they noticed the stench emanating from the tank and lifted the manhole to check it. They found parts of the human body inside the tank and immediately informed the police.

The police recovered the body from the tank with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel. They also found a pair of footwear near the water tank, which were identified by Rajeev’s relatives.

Since the water from the tank, which has a storage capacity of 25,000 litres, is solely used for fire and rescue operations, the incident went unnoticed. Police said he might have fallen into the tank on the day he was reported missing. Rajeev is survived by wife Soumya and son Devadath.