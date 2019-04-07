Home States Kerala

Kozhikode MP bribery charges: Collector submits report on charges against Raghavan

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said that those raising allegations should be ready to face action if they fail to produce supporting evidence.

Kozhikode UDF candidate MK Raghavan

Kozhikode UDF candidate MK Raghavan ( Express Photo by Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: District Collector S Sambasiva Rao on Saturday submitted a report before the Election Commission over the sting operation of a news channel in which MK Raghavan, sitting MP and UDF candidate for Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, allegedly negotiated a bribe. The report, submitted to Chief Electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena, suggested a scientific test for ensuring the authenticity of the video footage aired by the channel.

Meanwhile, the City police launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by M K Raghavan against persons who spread the footage aired by the channel on social media.   City police commissioner A V George said, “A special police team has been formed to probe the case and investigation is in the preliminary stage.

More details could be revealed only after a detailed probe,” he added. Raghavan also demanded the police to initiate steps for removing the visuals from social media sites.

CEO’s version

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena said those raising allegations against UDF candidate in Kozhikode MK Raghavan should be ready to face action if they fail to produce supporting evidence. Meena has sought detailed reports from the state police chief and the Kozhikode Collector on the matter. If the video footage of the sting operation is genuine, an election petition can be filed against Raghavan.

