MLAs campaign for hospitalised UDF Chalakudy candidate Benny Behanan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four MLAs campaigned for Benny Behanan, the UDF candidate in Chalakudy who suffered a heart attack at his residence in Thrikkakara on Friday, in Perumbavoor on Saturday. Behanan is recuperating at a private hospital in Kakkanad following an angioplasty. MLAs Roji M John, Eldose Kunnappilly, V P Sajeendran and Anwar Sadath led the campaigns as per the fixed schedule.

The MLAs sought votes for the candidate in Kuruppampady block. Former UDF convener P P Thankachan inaugurated the campaign tour at Kuruppampady. Later, the tour ended at Vengoor after receiving receptions at various locations.

Earlier, a meeting held in the presence of Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala decided to entrust the responsibility of the campaign on six MLAs.

Roji, Eldose, Sajeendran and Anwar are representing the constituencies in Chalakudy while V D Satheesan MLA coordinates the election campaign activities in Kodungalloor and P T Thomas MLA in Kaippamangalam, the Assembly constituencies falling in Thrissur district.

The doctors have directed a week-long rest for the candidate. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and Lulu Group MD M A Yusuf Ali visited him on Saturday.