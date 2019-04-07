Home States Kerala

MLAs campaign for hospitalised UDF Chalakudy candidate Benny Behanan

MLAs Roji M John, Eldose Kunnappilly, V P Sajeendran and Anwar Sadath led the campaigns as per the fixed schedule. 

Published: 07th April 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Behnan

UDF Convenor and Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency candidate Benny Behanan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four MLAs campaigned for Benny Behanan, the UDF candidate in Chalakudy who suffered a heart attack at his residence in Thrikkakara on Friday, in Perumbavoor on Saturday. Behanan is recuperating at a private hospital in Kakkanad following an angioplasty. MLAs Roji M John, Eldose Kunnappilly, V P Sajeendran and Anwar Sadath led the campaigns as per the fixed schedule. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The MLAs sought votes for the candidate in Kuruppampady block. Former UDF convener P P Thankachan inaugurated the campaign tour at Kuruppampady. Later, the tour ended at Vengoor after receiving receptions at various locations.

Earlier, a meeting held in the presence of Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala decided to entrust the responsibility of the campaign on six MLAs. 

Roji, Eldose, Sajeendran and Anwar are representing the constituencies in Chalakudy while V D Satheesan MLA coordinates the election campaign activities in Kodungalloor and P T Thomas MLA in Kaippamangalam, the Assembly constituencies falling in Thrissur district.

The doctors have directed a week-long rest for the candidate. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and Lulu Group MD  M A Yusuf Ali visited him on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benny Behanan UDF chalakudy UDF MLAs Benny Behanan Benny Behanan condition 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp