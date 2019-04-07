Home States Kerala

My desire was to work in India than abroad: Kerala UPSC topper Sreelakshmi R

Sreelakshmi R, hailing from East Kadungalloor near Aluva, achieved the 29th rank in the 2018 UPSC exam.

Published: 07th April 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sreelakshmi R greeted by her mother Kaladevi, father V A Ramachandran and sister Vidhya, at her residence in East Kadungalloor near Aluva on Saturday

Sreelakshmi R greeted by her mother Kaladevi, father V A Ramachandran and sister Vidhya, at her residence in East Kadungalloor near Aluva on Saturday | Albin Mathew

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After completing PG from the London School of Economics, she could have raked in the moolah working in the UK or other European countries. But this 30-year-old’s desire to work in India culminated in clearing the UPSC hurdle as the top-ranked Keralite this year.

Sreelakshmi R, the daughter of Ramachandran VA and Kaladevi B, hailing from East Kadungalloor near Aluva, achieved the 29th rank in the 2018 UPSC exam. Her parents are retired employees of SBI. Her elder sister Vidya R works as assistant professor at the Malayalam University in Tirur. “My schooling was at Nirmala Higher Secondary School, Aluva. After plus two, I moved to Stella Maris College, Aluva, where I did Economics for graduation. For PG, I went to the London School of Economics,” Sreelakshmi told Express.

ALSO READ|  Sreedhanya Suresh’s priority: Uplifting the downtrodden

“After PG, my desire was to work in India rather than joining establishments abroad. So, I returned to India and did small jobs here. I was a project fellow at the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) Thiruvananthapuram. After returning from London, I started preparing for the Civil Service examinations. I had a brief preparation for UPSC exams at the State Civil Service Academy and Fortune Civil Service Academy. I also prepared for the Civil Service at a training centre in Bengaluru,” she said.

It was in her fifth attempt Sreelakshmi cleared the examination. Last year, she was short of nine marks to make it into the final rank list. “As civil service officer, I want to bring changes to society. I will be happy if I can bring even small changes to the lives of the people here,” she said.

Knowing that Sreelakshmi had studied abroad, the UPSC interview panel was more focused on questions about international affairs. “The panel asked me about Brexit and its impact. More questions were about international affairs,” she said. 

Sreelakshmi’s success is a lesson for other Civil Service aspirants. “There are very talented, deserving candidates who unfortunately fail to clear the Civil Services exam. However, even after failure, they must keep trying again. In my case, I cleared the exam only after failing on four occasions. Selective reading is important to crack the exams,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala UPSC topper Sreelakshmi R UPSC 2018 28th rank London School of Economics Aluva UPSC topper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp