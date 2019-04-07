Home States Kerala

Rahul rub off? Wayanad tops nominations with 22 in the fray

Over 240 nominations have been found valid in the state with just seven nominations from Pathanamthitta.

Published: 07th April 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi files nomination to contest Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi files nomination to contest Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. (Photo | AICC)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 243 nominations have been found valid in the EC scrutiny, with the last date for withdrawing papers scheduled to end on Tuesday. The maximum number of applications -22- were received in Wayanad from where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is seeking the mandate. Pathanamthitta with just seven nominations accounts for the lowest number of papers filed by candidates.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said April 23 polling day will be a paid holiday in the state for government offices and private establishments. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23. The total number of eligible voters in the state is 2,61,51,534 of which 1,34,66, 521 are women with 174 transgenders. Of the total electors 5,49,969 belong to the 18-19 age group while 87, 648 are overseas electors. Eight hundred and twenty-seven polling stations have been identified as critical and 425 as vulnerable. Besides, 162 face Maoist(LWE) threat and 4,482 have been listed as sensitive.

 cVIGIL

The cVIGIL, a mobile application launched by the EC to report Model Code of Conduct(MCC) and  Expenditure violations during the elections has been a major success in the state. 

Around 17,000 complaints were received and 14,447 were genuine. Of these, 11,000  pertained to the posters kept in government offices and private properties without permission. Thirty-one complaints were on presenting gifts to voters, 82 were for providing liquor, 28 for giving cash and 700 on posters without mandatory declaration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kerala Lok Sabha nominations Kerala 2019 elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp