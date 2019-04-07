Home States Kerala

Wayanad UPSC winner Sreedhanya Suresh abused on social media

Ajayakumar, a native of Pandalam as shown in his FB account and who claimed to work witht he Cochin International Airport, made a derogatory remark of a video on Sreedhanya's success.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sreedhanya Suresh, who made the state proud after becoming the first tribal girl to win civil services exams, was allegedly abused by a man on social media. 

Ajayakumar, a native of Pandalam as shown in his FB account, made a derogatory remark in the comment section of a Facebook video post shared by a Malayalam news TV channel on Friday night. This comment took social media by storm. Several people have condemned the remark and criticised him for the derogatory comment. In his FB account, Ajayakumar claimed that he is an electrical engineer working with the Cochin International Airport.

ALSO READ| Sreedhanya Suresh’s priority: Uplifting the downtrodden

However, the CIAL made it clear that he’s not a CIAL employee and termed his claims baseless and factually incorrect. According to the state Hi-tech cell, no case has been registered so far as no complaints have been lodged. “Once a complaint is filed, prompt action will be taken,” said an officer with the Hi-tech cell.      

