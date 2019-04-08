Accident kills five Kadanad natives near Kottayam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Five persons, all from Kadanad, were killed and one seriously injured when their car rammed a house after hitting a tree and compound wall at Manathoor near Ramapuram on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Vishnuraj, 27, of Kizhakkekara House; Jobins K George,28, of Naduvilekutt House;Pramod Soman, 27, of Eruvelikunnel House; Sudhi George,27, of Arakkaparambil House and Ullas, 38, of Maleparambil House. Prabhath of Malayil House, Anthinad, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm at Manathoor Church junction on the Pala-Thodupuzha State Highway.According to the police, speeding and drunk driving led to the accident.

The six-member team was returning home from Thodupuzha. The driver lost control of the car while overtaking another vehicle and hit the tree and wall before ramming a house and overturning. Jobins, Vishnuraj and Pramod were thrown off the vehicle in the impact of the collision and died on the spot.

Ullas, Sudhi and Prabhath, who got trapped inside, were taken out after much effort. Ullas and Sudhi died in the Kottayam MCH. Local residents led the rescue operations. The Ramapuram police arrived at the spot. The dead bodies are kept at the Kottayam General Hospital morgue.