Clerical staff miffed over reshuffle at LIC offices

According to a senior official, the class-3 employees in the divisional office has decided to keep away from work for the past few days against the authority’s decision on transferring them.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:48 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reshuffling of clerical employees in the various divisional offices of LIC in the state by transferring them internally to other departments created unrest. The top officers of the LIC alleged that 100-odd clerical staffs had been involved in a pen down strike for the past four days in protest against the move and this affected the smooth functioning of the work.

“Last week, the employee in clerical cadre was transferred to other departments and three to four staffs were transferred to other city branches. This enraged them and they are not at their seats. This affected the whole work of LIC largely. In fact, the whole work entered into a deadlock,” a senior officer on condition of anonymity said.

Sources said the All-India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) has expressed solidarity with the pen down strike. However, the clerical employees denied that they are in the strike and keeping away from work. “We are not keeping off from work. But we have informed the authorities about our unwillingness to be part of the sudden reshuffle in the divisional office. But we have not compromised in our work,” Jayesh ( name changed) said.

