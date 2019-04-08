Home States Kerala

Kerala police look at legal options

Thodupuzha DySP K P Jose on Sunday said that if needed they will register a case against the mother of the seven year old.

Published: 08th April 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thodupuzha DySP K P Jose on Sunday said that if needed they will register a case against the mother of the seven-year-old.“We are checking the legal possibilities of registering a case against the mother for her odd behaviour towards the boy when he was brutally attacked. We have already registered murder charges on Arun Anand,” said Jose.

Though there were allegations that the Chazhikatt Hospital has caused delay in the treatment of the boy in the first place, the hospital authorities have refuted the allegations. “The delay was caused as the parents have not given their consent for surgery,” said the hospital authorities. However, the police officials said that they will probe the delay of the treatment by the hospital authorities.

