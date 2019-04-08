Home States Kerala

Direct link between CDPQ, SNC-Lavalin, says V D Satheesan

V D Satheeshan MLA told reporters  that the mystery behind the Masala Bonds has deepened thanks to the conflicting statements being made by the Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress has reiterated its allegations about the LDF government’s fundraising through KIIFB Masala Bonds, on Sunday, saying there are enough indications to prove a direct link between Canadian pension fund CDPQ and scam-tainted SNC-Lavalin.

V D Satheeshan MLA told reporters  that the mystery behind the Masala Bonds has deepened thanks to the conflicting statements being made by the Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.“In a reply to a question raised by the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala other days, the Finance Minister had said there was no link between CDPQ, which bought a majority of the Masala Bonds, and SNC-Lavalin. But the CEO of KIIFB had said CDPQ does have a connection with Lavalin,” he said.

Canadian company SNC-Lavalin was involved in a hydroelectric scandal in Kerala in 1995 where several politicians including then Electricity Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s name figured prominently. “Following the statement made by the KIIFB CEO, the Finance Minister in his Facebook post stated there is a small connection between the two companies. This shows the duplicity of the government,” said Satheeshan. He questioned the need to take a loan from CDPQ and that too at a higher interest rate.

“They are taking a loan at a rate of 9.75 per cent while the same is available with the RBI for interest between 6.25 per cent and 8.25 per cent. This move will further tax the already depleted treasury,” he said. The conflicting statements and the silence maintained by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan don’t make matters clear, he added. According to him, the UDF government too had taken a loan from a foreign company to fund the construction of Kochi Metro. “But the rate of interest was 1.31 per cent and that too for a period of 25 years. We never planned to burden the exchequer,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V D Satheesan LDF government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp