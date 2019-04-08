Home States Kerala

Governor P Sathasivam felicitates Sreedhanya on historic feat

Governor P Sathasivam on Sunday felicitated Sreedhanya Suresh, who became the first candidate from the Kurichya community in Wayanad to clear the civil services examination.

Governor P Sathasivam greets Sreedhanya Suresh, the first candidate from the Kurichya community in Wayanad to clear the civil services examination, at the Government Rest House in Kalpetta. Sreedhanya’s family members are also seen

KALPETTA: Governor P Sathasivam on Sunday felicitated Sreedhanya Suresh, who became the first candidate from the Kurichya community in Wayanad to clear the civil services examination.

The function was held here at the government guest house, Kalpetta. District Collector A R Ajay Kumar, District Police Chief R Karuppa Swami, the Governor’s wife Saraswathi Sathasivam  Sreedhanya’s parents K K Suresh and K C Kamala, her brother Sreerag were also present at the function.

The Governor spent half-an-hour with the family of Sreedhanya Suresh and appreciated both Sreedhanya and her family for the achievement. He also directed the District Collector to initiate steps to support the family which is struggling against all odds. Expressing her gratitude towards the felicitation meet, Sreedhanya said she will be taking all advice given by the governor into account and will work for the people of the country. Sreedhanya is second among the three children of the family of Ambalakolli tribal colony in Puzhuthana. Her elder sister Sushitha is an attendant at a civil court in Palakkad while brother Sreerag is studying at Government Poly Technic college, Meenagadi in Wayanad.

After her college education, Sreedhanya had worked as temporary staff at the tribal office at Sugandhagiri, Wayanad. She had also served as a supervisor at the Nehru Yuva Kendra office at Thirunelli. Later she joined at the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) as a project assistant.  The district administration hopes the achievement of Sreedhanya will encourage tribal students and help to end the school drop-out among them.

