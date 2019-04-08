Home States Kerala

KIIFB masala bond controversy is an attempt to stall Kerala's development: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Contending that KIIFB was functioning by adhering to set guidelines, the CM said the state-controlled body does not make funds available after bargaining with other financial institutions. 

Published: 08th April 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUR (MALAPPURAM): Controversies surrounding the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) are aimed at stalling development of the state, Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan said here on Monday. Pinarayi's response came in the wake of the Opposition UDF alleging irregularities in the masala bond issued by KIIFB.

Contending that KIIFB was functioning by adhering to set guidelines, the Chief Minister said the state-controlled body does not make funds available after bargaining with other financial institutions. The funds are being mobilised through the stock exchange in adherence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, he added. Pinarayi was speaking at an election convention of the LDF in Tirur.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that a Canadian company having close links with SNC-Lavalin has bought a major part of the masala bond for Rs 2,150 crore issued by KIIFB.

Accusing the Leader of the Opposition and the BJP of speaking in the same voice, the Chief Minister alleged their motive was to stall the development of the state. "Besides stalling development, they also dream of converting Kerala into a land of controversies. It will only remain a dream," Pinarayi said adding that development will take its course irrespective of the controversies.

"The Leader of the Opposition and the BJP alleged major wrongdoing when KIIFB tried to mobilise funds from a Canadian company which was willing to provide it. They raise objection to the Canadian company giving fund to SNC-Lavalin. What about the State Bank of India which has given funds to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi,?" Pinarayi asked.

The Chief Minister chose to know from the Opposition whether the state government borrowing from SBI could be equated to mobilsiing funds from Vijay Mallya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KIIFB masala bond controversy Pinarayi Vijayan UDF Ramesh Chennithala Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp