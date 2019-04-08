Home States Kerala

Low admission rate throws a spanner in colleges’ works

The Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Management Association (KSFECMA) alleged the state government did not extend any support to the colleges.

Published: 08th April 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 30 self-financing engineering colleges in the state face the threat of closure due to low admission rates over the past five years. Sources said half of the seats remain vacant with a drop of 4,000-5,000 every year. This year, there would be more vacant seats. Reason: Less demand for engineering courses as students prefer those in diversified areas. As per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) statistics, seven self-financing engineering colleges were shut down in the past four years while at least 30 are struggling. At present, 112 self-financing engineering colleges function in the state.

The Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Management Association (KSFECMA) alleged the state government did not extend any support to the colleges.

KSFECMA general secretary K G Madhu said the association members would meet Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel soon after the elections and seek a permanent solution.

“It’s true there’s a drastic dip in admissions. We had to stop many courses as branches like electrical and computer science, which were high in demand a decade ago, don’t have much takers. Hence, the AICTE has suggested beginning new courses, including in designing, which are more job-oriented. We’ll make some changes from the next academic year,” Madhu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Council for Technical Education AICTE engineering colleges self-financing engineering colleges

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raja
    Poor quality engineering college are not needed
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp