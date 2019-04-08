LS polls 2019: Congress leader issued notice for poll code violation in Thodupuzha

By Express News Service

THODUPUZHA: The District Electoral Officer on Monday issued a notice to Congress state coordinator Manoj Kokkad for the violation of The Representation of People Act, 1951.

As per the notice, Manoj held a press conference on April 4, maligning the reputation of LDF candidate Joice George. The candidate's agent brought the issue to the District Electoral Officer's notice. Manoj was asked to appear before the officer and explain the violation of poll code of conduct, failing which action will be taken against him.

The district administration on Monday removed 865 posters and 20 flex boards put up illegally at public places by the political parties.