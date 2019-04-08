Home States Kerala

Poll panel tally of 174 Kerala trans voters disputed, activists cite higher stats

According to the data released by the Chief Electoral Office on Saturday, the state has a meagre 174 third gender voters.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state has an estimated transgender population between 20,000 and 25,000, the state’s elector data has not even one per cent of the trans population as voters.

According to the data released by the Chief Electoral Office on Saturday, the state has a meagre 174 third gender voters.

The actual numbers could well be much higher and it might be fear out of social ostracism, social stigma and discrimination that many have concealed their actual identity, feel transgender activists and NGOs.

“The numbers could well be much higher. These 174 are those who wish to be known with their third gender identity. But there are many who out of fear of stigma and discrimination identify themselves as either male or female,” said Syama S Prabha, state project officer of State Transgender Cell.

She hoped a notable change will be there in the upcoming general elections as a lot had changed for the trans community since the 2014 general elections.

“The creation of the third gender status and the elimination of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code had brought that confidence to the transgenders to come out to the mainstream. But the way the transgenders had to conceal their identity highlights the fact society is yet to accept them,” said Syama.

State Transgender Justice Board member Anil said while the intervention of the Election Commission to make the trans community a part of the election process will make a difference, the resoluteness from the part of some officers to include the transgenders under the head of the third gender is technically incorrect.

“It is appreciable efforts are being made to bring the transgenders to the mainstream and make them a part of the electoral process. But to insist them to identify themselves as the third gender is not right.

“The choice of identification will have to be left to them. Some transgenders had already approached the Election Commission with the complaint that they are coerced to choose the third gender option,” said Anil.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At the same time, it is learnt the Social Justice Department with the help of the State Transgender Cell and NGOs working for the welfare of transgenders is giving shape to an awareness campaign to bring the transgenders to the polling booth. According to Anil,

“They will cast their votes for a social change. Already the Election Commission had made the transgenders a part of their voting-awareness videos and posters. The poll panel might also use the Transgender Cell to spread the message of exercising the franchise among the trans community.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poll panel Chief Electoral Office Transgender Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp