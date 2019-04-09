Home States Kerala

2019 LS poll campaign: UDF misses KM Mani in central Kerala

As Mani is hospitalised, party leadership say that Mani will be missed by them and voters as the veteran leader won't be able to for campaigns.

KM Mani ( File Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Congress(M) chairman and veteran leader KM Mani is indisposed and may not hit the roads during the election campaign. Mani, who has been in electioneering since the late 50s, will be missed by the voters and the party leadership in the state with special emphasis in central Kerala. Mani, who is a master in the political combinations and permutations, has been instrumental in winning several seats in central Kerala, including Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara and Idukki where the Kerala Congress has a strong presence.

It may be noted he is a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 1965 from the same constituency, uninterrupted. Mani, who is a Catholic, has excellent rapport with almost all the parishes spread across central Kerala and his presence in itself will make a major difference in support for the UDF.

In all the general elections and Assembly elections, Mani was the final authority in seat sharing in the Kerala Congress and he had a major say in the selection of candidates of the UDF. CF Thomas, party deputy chairman and former Minister and sitting MLA from Changanassery, told Express, “Mani will be coming out of hospital in a couple of days and we are expecting he will hit the road. He is a towering personality with his unique style of vote canvassing and we will ensure he is campaigning in this election also across the state. Candidates cherish his very presence.”

