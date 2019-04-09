Congress for legal solution to Sabarimala issue if it comes to power: Oomeen Chandy

By Express News Service

WAYANAD: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s stance that he will not speak anything against the CPM irrespective of what the Communist party says about him, is borne out of his value of tolerance, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy has said. While singling out the BJP as the main enemy at the national level, Chandy added rivals may change in various states according to the prevailing political situation and in Kerala, the party’s adversary was the CPM.

He was speaking at a meeting of UDF workers at Mananthavady to assess the progress of the election campaign for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Chandy reminded that when secular forces unite at the national level, Left parties can’t turn their back towards it. At the national level, it’s the Modi Government that has to be ousted and the Congress wishes that CPM also becomes a part of the grand alliance. However, the CPM is still stuck in the whirlpool due to an earlier decision taken at its party congress.

Though the Congress is with the believers, the party will not seek votes in the name of Sabarimala. Kerala’s voters are wise and they identify those who play politics in the name of Sabarimala. They know very well whom to vote for in this election, Chandy said.

The AICC leader said the state government should have exercised caution in handling the Sabarimala issue. If the Congress comes to power, the party will bring a legal solution to the imbroglio. Whether Rahul will retain Amethi or Wayanad is for him to decide. If the Congress president intervenes in anything, he never abandons it. Even after reaching Delhi, Rahul inquired over the phone the condition of the journalist injured while covering his roadshow. This is just an instance that proves his compassionate nature, Chandy said.