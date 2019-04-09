Home States Kerala

Congress leader from Kerala KV Thomas receives exclusive honour

KV Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust provides financial incentive and scholarship to bright students from government and aided schools, in addition to encouraging cultivation of life skills.

KV Thomas. (File photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran parliamentarian and Congress leader KV Thomas has been recognized with an exclusive honour by World Book of Records, London, for his contribution to the implementation of various developmental projects during his tenure representing Ernakulam at the Lok Sabha. Also finds mention are his welfare initiatives in the education sector aimed at the upliftment of society. 

KV Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust provides financial incentive and scholarship to bright students from government and aided schools, in addition to encouraging cultivation of life skills. Under its schemes, nearly four lakh students benefit from mid-day meals under the ‘Vidyaposhanam’ project, 4,000 students of class XI benefit from getting motivational books through the ‘Vijnana Veedhi’ project, and 2,500 students of Class X & XII has since 2014 received merit scholarships. In addition, insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh for 2 lakh underprivileged people a year is also provided by the trust. 

Thomas, who hails from Kumbalangi in Ernakulam, has represented the constituency five times. He was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution during 2009-14. He has also served as the Minister for Excise and Tourism and Minister for Tourism and Fisheries between 2001 and 2004 in the state government. With an MSc degree in Chemistry, Thomas has served as a Professor of Chemistry for 33 years at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

