Emirates offers discounted Uber rides to passengers travelling through or to Dubai from Kerala

Passengers travelling from Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram can redeem the exclusive offer.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:45 AM

Emirates flight makes unscheduled landing at Chennai airport (File |AP)

Representational image of Emirates Airlines. | (File |AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Emirates passengers travelling to and through Dubai from the state can enjoy a stress-free end-to-end journey by booking and availing free or discounted Uber rides from and to Dubai International Airport.

Visitors travelling from more than 50 global destinations within North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, India, Australia and the Far East can take advantage of this offer starting now until 18 June 2019, said a release from the airline. 

Emirates Economy Flex Plus and Emirates Economy Flex passengers travelling from Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram can redeem the exclusive offer by visiting the Emirates website during the promotional period.

