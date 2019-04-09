Hardwork pays off for Kerala education institutions in NIRF ranking

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the latest rankings released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), many of the Kerala colleges, universities and engineering colleges showcased a good performance. According to the latest rankings, Rajagiri College of Social Science and Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, bettered their last year’s ranking.

The 2019 NIRF ranking places Rajagiri College of Social Science and Mar Ivanios College at 35 and 29 compared to last year’s 43 and 36. In the case of engineering colleges, NIT, Calicut and CET, Thiruvananthapuram, bettered their 2018 ranking and came 28th and 71st. The rankings of the aforesaid institutions published in the edition dated April 9, got mixed up and the error is regretted.

According to Sivaji Chakravorti, director, NIT Calicut, the institution is one of the premiers in engineering education in the country. Since the launch of the ranking system, the educational institutions in the state have been showcasing a steady improvement. According to Joseph I Inchody, executive director, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, the rankings are the result of the hard work put in by the staff.

Eighteen colleges from the state have made it into the first 100 rankings. Among the new entrants, Newman College and Farook College have earned rankings in the 70s. Though many colleges have improved their ranking from last year, some have been pushed to lower rankings. Some of the colleges that had secured high ranks in the 2018 listing are nowhere to be found in the first 100 this year.