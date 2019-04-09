Home States Kerala

INTERVIEW| Left the best bet to form next government: CPI(M) Kerala secreteriat member KN Balagopal

Balagopal, who will fight the election from Kollam LS constituency, speaks about the anti-BJP wave and policies of the LDF Government.

Published: 09th April 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

KN BALAGOPAL

KN Balagopal. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

The CPM is leaving no stone unturned to wrest the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency from sitting MP NK Premachandran. The party has fielded a formidable candidate to take on the challenge - CPM state secretariat member KN Balagopal. He talks to Express Principal Correspondent Unnikrishnan S about the anti-BJP wave and policies of the LDF Government. Excerpts:

Q: What vibes are you getting when you meet people during the campaign?

A: I am getting positive response in general. People have strong emotions against the BJP government at the Centre. We can see that the LDF has a major role in supporting Congress at the national level. For them, the Left is the best bet to form a new government at the national level.

Q: What are the issues you discuss during the campaign?

A. I talk about high inflation, especially the rise in price of petrol and cooking gas. The lack of job opportunities is a major issue. The real threat is the systematic use of communalism to curb the upsurges against government policies.

Q: Will Sabarimala issue be a major deciding factor this time?

A: Both the UDF and the BJP are trying to use it as an agenda. But I don’t think it is a major issue for the public. The government has not taken any steps intentionally. But we have agreed for a stand that the court shall convene a meeting of experts to decide on the issue.

Q: UDF candidate N K Premachandran said the CPM leadership was behind a smear campaign against him?

A: The CPM does not have such a campaign. In politics, it is not acceptable that one is beyond criticism.  

