INTERVIEW| Left the best bet to form next government: CPI(M) Kerala secreteriat member KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

The CPM is leaving no stone unturned to wrest the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency from sitting MP NK Premachandran. The party has fielded a formidable candidate to take on the challenge - CPM state secretariat member KN Balagopal. He talks to Express Principal Correspondent Unnikrishnan S about the anti-BJP wave and policies of the LDF Government. Excerpts:

Q: What vibes are you getting when you meet people during the campaign?

A: I am getting positive response in general. People have strong emotions against the BJP government at the Centre. We can see that the LDF has a major role in supporting Congress at the national level. For them, the Left is the best bet to form a new government at the national level.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Q: What are the issues you discuss during the campaign?

A. I talk about high inflation, especially the rise in price of petrol and cooking gas. The lack of job opportunities is a major issue. The real threat is the systematic use of communalism to curb the upsurges against government policies.

Q: Will Sabarimala issue be a major deciding factor this time?

A: Both the UDF and the BJP are trying to use it as an agenda. But I don’t think it is a major issue for the public. The government has not taken any steps intentionally. But we have agreed for a stand that the court shall convene a meeting of experts to decide on the issue.

Q: UDF candidate N K Premachandran said the CPM leadership was behind a smear campaign against him?

A: The CPM does not have such a campaign. In politics, it is not acceptable that one is beyond criticism.