Journalist VV Vinod’s words creating waves in election campaigns in Kerala

Political parties are approaching Vinod to pen songs for them after he penned a song for P Prasad the LDF Assembly candidate from Haripad in 2016.

Vinod in the recording studio | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The political parties across the spectrum are singing Vinod’s songs, quite literally. VV Vinod, a journalist with a vernacular daily, is creating sound waves in the closely contested Parliament constituencies of Alappuzha where LDF’s AM Ariff, and UDF’s Shanimol Usman and of Pathanamthitta where NDA’s K Surendran have approached him to write songs for their campaign. 

Songs have always been a part of Kerala election campaigns, quite often parody versions of the popular film songs, but with Vinod it is his songs that are forming a part of the poll campaigns. Vinod started to write songs during the last Assembly polls when he penned a song for P Prasad the LDF Assembly candidate from Haripad in 2016. “At that time we created a parody. That song was a hit”, he says.

Soon, workers from LDF, UDF and NDA approached him to pen songs for them. “I wrote two songs for LDF, four for UDF and one for NDA”, he said. These songs released on YouTube got more than a thousand hits in 5 days.

“Vinod’s songs touch a political nerve, just what the parties vie for, his songs describe the present political events, geography and history of constituencies which attract people,” says Christudas, the music director of Vinod’s songs.

The songs by Vinod, are orchestrated by B Christudas and sung by KK Nishad, Pradeep Palluruthy, Elizabeth Raj, Reshid Raiban, Sheela Alappuzha, Neelima and Priya Menon.“A discussion to write a song for Rahul Gandhi to use in Wayanad is progressing,” Christudas said.

