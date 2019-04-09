Home States Kerala

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena seeks report from DGP

Meena has conveyed to the DGP that the incident ruins the purpose of smooth elections and the police should take prompt action.

Published: 09th April 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 02:46 AM

Kerala DGP Loknath Behra

Kerala DGP Loknath Behra (EPS | K Shijith)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Monday sought a report from the State Police Chief Loknath Behera on the sighting of a country sword during an election campaign rally at Palakkad. The sword was seen falling on the road from a motorcycle of a CPM worker who had participated in the election rally of the LDF candidate MB Rajesh. 

Meena has conveyed to the DGP that the incident ruins the purpose of smooth elections and the police should take prompt action. According to him, it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the rule stipulates that the workers should not carry any weapons.

The DGP has also been asked to submit a report on the issue. The incident occurred last Friday at Ottappalam in the Palakkad constituency when the rally as part of the election campaign was progressing. 
The candidate Rajesh was accompanied by workers who were on motorcycles. From a motorcycle, a country sword fell on the road. Suddenly, other motorcycles surrounded the sword to cover up the incident.

