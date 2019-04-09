Home States Kerala

Kerala child abuse; Three-year-old girl beaten up, denied proper food

Within a week of the death of a seven-year-old boy due to child abuse, Childline workers rescued a girl who was abused by her grandmother.

child abuse

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Barely  has the state recovered from the death of a seven-year- old boy who was tortured by his mother’s friend, here comes another shocker. A three-year-old girl child in Malappuram was rescued by Childline workers with injuries on her body, indicating that the child was badly beaten up.

According to Childline workers, who rescued the child based on complaints from local residents, the toddler was living with her mother, three siblings, grandmother and step-grandfather near Vaniyamabalam under Kalikavu police station limits. The mother told Childline that the child’s grandmother used to beat her up and used to deprive her of proper food.

Childline workers found injury marks on the child’s neck and forehead and her ribs were found protruding from the body due to lack of proper nourishment. The children and the mother have been lodged in a care home. Childline representatives said they will submit a detailed report to the police on Tuesday.

