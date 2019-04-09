Never violated Model Code of Conduct: Actor Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, the NDA candidate in Thrissur, submitted his explanation on Monday for the notice issued by District Collector TV Anupama alleging violation of model code of conduct during a speech during an election campaign.

In his explanation, Gopi stuck to the stand that he never violated the model code of conduct as he did not utter the names of any God or mentioned communal aspects during the campaign. The Collector on Friday issued a notice to Gopi, alleging that his speech during an NDA convention had violated norms as he invoked ‘Ayyan’ and sought votes in the backdrop of Sabarimala issue.

Gopi also asked for a copy of the CD, having footage of his speech, which the notice claimed the authorities have inspected. He sought more time for a detailed explanation after examining video of the particular speech.

‘Suresh Gopi didn’t seek votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa’

Responding to the issues, BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai said Suresh Gopi didn’t seek votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa. “It is sad to say that the State Electoral officer’s response to the issue through the media was like the voice from AKG centre,” he said. Attacking the Collector, he said: “Don’t think some IAS officers are the most powerful”. Pillai said the BJP does not want to mess with the Election Commission, but the stand of the the party would be clear from the manifesto.

‘Lotus’ symbol for Suresh Gopi

The District Collector, who is also the Electoral Officer, granted the symbol ‘Lotus’ (BJP’s official symbol) for Suresh Gopi to contest the Lok Sabha elections.Eight others in the constituency were also issued their own respective symbols.