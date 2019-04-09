Home States Kerala

Six arrested for sexually abusing minor boys in Kerala

The Kalpakanchery police on Monday arrested six persons for sexually abusing five minor boys in Malappuram.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:11 AM

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Kalpakanchery police on Monday arrested six persons for sexually abusing five minor boys in Malappuram. Suhail, 28, Basheer, 42, Salam, 40, Siddique, 45, Koya Haji, 70, and Unikutty, 70, were arrested and produced before the Tirur court on Monday. They have been remanded in custody .
The cops said the six were among the 10 accused persons in the case.

The accused abused the kids repeatedly for several weeks in different locations after offering them ganja. The cops said the accused have been charged under IPC Section 377 and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. The probe was carried out by a team led by SI Priyan SK, following an intimation from the district Childline.“We have recorded the statements of the children and their families,” Priyan said.

