Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair moves Kerala HC against rejection of nominations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair on Monday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the decision of the returning officers of Wayanad and Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituencies rejecting her nominations to contest the polls. The returning officers had rejected her nomination citing that the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFCM), Perumbavoor, convicted her in a case related to solar scam for three years and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In another case, the Pathanamthitta JFCM had awarded her three years’ imprisonment and directed to pay a fine of Rs 45 lakh.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The returning officers observed that since the conviction has not been suspended by the appellate court, she was not eligible to contest the election under section 8 (3) of Representations of People Act. The petitioner argued the appeal and revision filed before the competent courts in the two convicted cases were pending and her sentence was suspended. Hence, she will not be disqualified under the RP Act, the plea stated.