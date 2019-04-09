Tired of ‘bad press,’ Syro-Malabar Church to go on air with good news

Home States Kerala

Cardinal George Alencherry of the Syro-Malabar Church

Cardinal George Alencherry of the Syro-Malabar Church (File | EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala, which feels aggrieved for all the bad press in recent times, is launching its own news channel to air what it calls unbiased news. The channel, titled ‘Shekinah’ - a Hebrew word meaning ‘glorious presence of God’ - is scheduled to be launched by Cardinal George Alencherry on April 28 at Thrissur.

The announcement was made in the monthly Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archeparchial bulletin ‘Ernakulam Missam’. “We are driven by the unique mission of empowering people through good news. Driven by solid uncompromising journalism, we cover a wide range of topics from multiple perspectives and across all walks of life around the world,” said Shekinah’s official website.

According to sources, Santhosh Karumathra, a lay preacher of Thrissur Archdiocese, is coordinating with the Church to launch the channel. At present, Santhosh Karumathra coordinates the functions of Shekinah Ministries, an inter-ritual Catholic Evangelical Movement founded in the Archeparchy of Thrissur about 19 years ago. The ministry was formed with the aim of conducting retreats, conventions, spiritual seminars and charismatic gatherings all over India as well as abroad among the Kerala Christian diaspora.

Channel to focus on news relating to Church, for now

The launch of a news channel by the Syro-Malabar Church comes amid a series of incidents relating to the Church, including Bishop Franco - an accused in the nun rape case, the dubious land deals of the Syro-Malabar Church’s Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese. “The channel will be launched under the banner of the Syro-Malabar Church. The licence has been received and the channel is all set for launch. Initially, the channel will focus on news relating to the Church.

The Church will be telecasting its version on several issues raised against them by the present mainstream media. Behind the launch is a huge investment of the Church,” said a source. Fr Jimmy Poochakkat, Syro Malabar Church spokesperson, has confirmed the launching of the channel. ‘’Details will be divulged later,’’ he said. The Syro-Malabar Church had on several occasions criticised the mainstream media for giving news based on vested interest groups.

