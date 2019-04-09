Home States Kerala

VVPATs may delay poll results: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

Sources said that two officers will be deployed in each booth to oversee the functioning of VVPAT, which is expected to reduce the delay.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena at a VVPAT familiarisation programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena at programme in Thiruvananthapuram. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the general elections may be delayed due to the introduction of VVPAT in all polling booths in the state, said State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena. He said the results would be known only by evening as there will be a verification process in the VVPAT machine in addition to the routine electronic counting.

However, sources said two officers will be deployed in each booth to oversee the functioning of VVPAT, which is expected to reduce the delay. “The counting has to take place in each constituency and extra effort needs to be taken for verification of votes registered in VVPAT. So time will be taken to get the exact results. Unlike previous elections, the results may be delayed,” Meena told reporters.

