Will ensure protection of Sabarimala rituals: BJP manifesto for Kerala

The BJP has come out promising to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Sabarimala issue creating ripples in the state’s electoral scenario, the BJP has come out promising to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief.

indicating where it stands viz-a-viz the Sabarimala issue, the BJP’s election manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday says it will “ensure the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the apex court.”

