A toast to feminine verve: Celebrating women achievers in Kerala

KOCHI: Pride, honour and exuberance- these three words sum up the second edition of The New Indian Express 'Verve Awards’ that offered an evening peppered with festivity and entertainment to guests from all corners of the state.

For Kozhikode, the event proved an opportunity to get acquainted with five phenomenal women who were chosen as the recipients of Verve Awards 2019. For the winners, it was beyond sheer joy and delight to receive the awards directly from Governor P Sathasivam, who was the chief guest of the one-day event. Held in association with Faizal & Shabana Foundation, the ‘Verve Awards 2019’ was conducted at Hyson Heritage in the city on Sunday.

The awards were introduced by TNIE in 2018, as part of the International Women’s Day, to recognise women achievers in various areas and encourage more women to carve a niche for themselves.

As part of the event, five renowned women entrepreneurs from the Malabar region were presented with the prestigious Verve awards and were honoured for their accomplishments in respective fields.

From business personalities to leading entrepreneurs, the event witnessed an array of enthusiastic guests. Stressing on the importance of empowering women, the Governor, in his speech, reminded the audience of the renowned quoted, “Business practices would improve immeasurably if they were guided by feminine principles,”.

The live musical performances that followed the award distribution ceremony added an aura of zest to the event.

The winners of the second edition of the awards were Chitra Gopinath, managing director of Edappal Hospitals Pvt Ltd (Life Time Achievement Award), Shine Benaven, proprietress and managing partner of Kanate Originals (Innovation Award), Thesnim Azeez, celebrity chef and entrepreneur (Inspiring Icon Award), Vidhya Vinod, president and CEO of Study World Education Holding Group (Enterprising CEO) and Fajeena Kareem, co-founder, chief evangelist and creative director of Kiora Amorez ,The Diamond Boutique and Luxury Lounge (Emerging Brand Award).

PROFILE OF WINNERS

Chitra Gopinath -Lifetime Achievement Award

Chitra Gopinath has been serving as the managing director of Edappal Hospitals Pvt Ltd since 1990. She is also the director of All Seasons Herbs Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru, a leading manufacturer and exporter of standardised herbal extracts. In 1996, she started CIMAR, a division of Edappal Hospitals, to deal with problems of infertility. Chitra Gopinath’s son and CEO of Edappal Hospitals, Gokul Gopinath, who was also present for the Verve Awards function said, “My mother is someone who is normally quite reluctant to receive awards. This is probably the first award that she has agreed to accept out of her own will. Most of her philanthropic activities are quite confidential. She is extremely happy on receiving the award for her works and all the more excited that she has got it from the honourable Governor,” he said.

Shine Benaven - Innovation Award

She is the proprietress and managing partner of Kanate Originals that manufactures bridal wear, kids wear, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses and baptism kits.The present clientele of Kanate includes nearly all the major textile retailers in Kerala.“I’m extremely glad that I have received the award. I think it is very important to encourage women to step out of their comfort zone and work. The award is also an inspiration for many women in my area,” said Shine Benaven.

Thesnim Azeez —Inspiring Icon Award

Celebrity chef, entrepreneur, founder of ‘Thesnim’s School of Recipe Plus’ and a huge source of inspiration to homemakers, Thesnim Azeez has been conducting cookery shows and classes on modern cookery and traditional cooking, microwave oven cooking and baking for the past 10 years. “I feel extremely inspired to receive the award. Though cooking is an art that most women know, to be able to come forward in the field and to receive an award for my work, is truly a moment of pride for me,” said Thesnim. She runs a pastry and snacks shop in Kannur. Thesnim has also authored two cookery book ‘Tasty treat’ and ‘Malabar Cooking’.

Vidhya Vinod - Enterprising CEO

“Receiving the award was quite a wonderful experience. I thank my family for all the support they have extended. The award is also a motivation for more women to step forward,” said Vidhya Vinod, entrepreneur, educationist, president and CEO of Study World Education Holding Group. She is on the board of several schools and institutions in the UAE, India and Qatar. Through her ‘Hope for tomorrow’ initiative, Vidhya has raised money and supported several underprivileged children with education and medical facilities.

Fajeena Kareem - Emerging Brand Award

Co-founder, chief evangelist and creative director of Kiora Amorez, The Diamond Boutique and Luxury Lounge, Fajeena epitomises the difference between being driven as an artist and being driven as a businesswoman. For her business is an art. “This award was something I never expected. It’s a great recognition for me and has given me a sense of fulfillment,” said Fajeena Kareem.